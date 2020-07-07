DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A pair of events slated to take place this year at the Field of Dreams Movie Site have been canceled.
Officials announced via a pair of press releases that the annual Team of Dreams event, as well as the inaugural Beyond the Game festivities, will not take place due to concerns over COVID-19.
Team of Dreams is an annual event bringing former Major League Baseball players and other celebrities to Dyersville. Organizers planned Beyond the Game as a special celebration marking this summer's Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Leaders from the City of Dyersville, Dyersville Economic Development Corp., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerece, Travel Iowa and Travel Dubuque formed a committee tasked with planning the Beyond the Game festivities. This committee ultimately decided to cancel Beyond the Game for the "health and well-being of the public, volunteers and contributors of the event."
The Aug. 13 MLB game is still slated to take place this year, although the matchup has changed. The St. Louis Cardinals will now play the Chicago White Sox Iowa's first-ever MLB game.