The first hurdle for summer sports seasons has been cleared.
There are still a few left, though.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced at her press briefing today in Johnston that the state's high schools would be allowed to resume school-sponsored activities beginning June 1.
The Iowa Department of Education will work with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to develop guidelines for a potential return. Department of Education director Ann Lebo will join Reynolds at Thursday's press briefing to provide more details about resuming.
"I know that many parents and youth athletes are also eager to resume summer sports," Reynolds said. "High school athletics was the logical place to start the process of bringing athletics back in season. We're working closely with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and others to make this possible. Together with the Department of Public Health, we're also working with youth sports associations to develop a plan to bring other sports opportunities back for the summer."
Reynolds said she will issue more guidance on youth sports next week.