In Iowa, there were 384 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today. The state’s total stands at 48,112.
There were 13 additional related deaths reported statewide in that 24-hour period, pushing the total to 925 total COVID-19-related deaths.
In Wisconsin, another 1,165 new cases were reported Saturday. The state's total was 59,933.
Six additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 996.
In Illinois, 2,190 new cases and 18 additional related deaths were reported Saturday.
The state’s totals moved to 192,698 cases, including 7,631 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)