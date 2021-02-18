Twenty-seven additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,182.
The county reported no additional deaths during the 24-hour period, remaining at 190, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county's 14-day positivity rate fell slightly to 6.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Delaware County reported five additional cases, increasing the county's total to 1,844. Deaths remained at 38.
Jones County reported 2,834 cases as of 11 a.m. today, three higher than the the same time on Wednesday. The county's total number of deaths remained at 54.
Jackson County reported one additional case during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,074. Deaths remained at 37.
Clayton County reported no additional cases, remaining at 1,587. The county did not report any additional deaths, remaining at 53.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, three of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 635 additional cases, increasing the state’s total to 331,069.
The state reported 15 additional deaths, increasing Iowa's total to 5,321.