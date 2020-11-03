As the latest data showed a record number of Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 in hospitals and an unprecedented total of coronavirus hospitalizations statewide, a local public health official on Monday made a plea to county supervisors to implement a mask mandate.
Lisa Tyler, who identified herself as a hospitalist nurse practitioner who works at both MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said conditions in those facilities are worsening.
“We are currently seeing the highest hospital volume and death rates since the pandemic began,” she told county supervisors during the public comment portion of their meeting Monday. “It is important that the public not take a lack of providers speaking out as proof that we are not incredibly concerned about what we’re seeing in the community, because we are very concerned.”
The latest county-specific hospitalization figures from the State of Iowa — released Monday and reflecting conditions as of Sunday — showed that 50 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized.
That far surpassed the record of 43, set on Saturday, and was nearly double the 27 such patients one week earlier on Sunday, Oct. 25. Dubuque County had the second-most hospitalizations in the state, behind only Polk County’s 64 as of Sunday.
But those figures only represent the number of Dubuque County residents hospitalized, not the total number of COVID-19 patients being served by Dubuque hospitals.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald after the Monday meeting, both local hospitals issued statements acknowledging the increases.
“It’s crucial for the public to understand that the challenges we are facing are very real and urgent,” said Chad Wolbers, Finley’s president and CEO. “UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and the entire UnityPoint Health System, is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.”
In a statement, Kay Takes, the president of the Eastern Iowa Region of MercyOne, said MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center is making adjustments due to the increases.
“We are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Iowa and a spike in patients with the virus in our region,” she said. “MercyOne Dubuque is expanding our capacity to care for patients with COVID-19 based on our existing surge plan.”
Dubuque County’s state-reported 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday also stood at a record level: 19.3%. That was tied for 13th-highest in Iowa.
Both hospital leaders asked for the public’s cooperation in limiting the surge by practicing mitigation recommendations such as wearing masks, staying home when ill, avoiding large gatherings and sanitizing.
Statewide, a record 730 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Iowa as of Monday. That represented an increase of 29% over one week earlier, when there was 564.
While it is unclear how many of those residents were hospitalized in Dubuque County, the state reported that, as of Sunday, 15 Jackson County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized somewhere in the state, along with six residents each from Delaware and Jones counties and five from Clayton County.
Wolbers reported that Finley also has plans in place to handle the current increase and is not yet diverting patients to other facilities. But he said maintaining adequate staffing as cases surge has been a challenge.
“Like other health care organizations, adequate staffing remains an issue for our system, with an increasing number of our staff out with COVID-19 or isolating at home,” he said in the statement. “Additionally, our staff is both physically and mentally exhausted. They’ve been fighting this virus, and fighting for their patients, for eight months. They continue to show up every single day for you, your friends and your family.”
The Visiting Nurse Association also faces a staffing strain, according to Administrator Stacy Killian. The organization is looking to hire two more nurses to help both with the contact tracing efforts that the group recently took over again and with the eventual distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, whenever one might be available.
The VNA was handling the tracking of contacts of people who tested positive for the coronavirus for both Dubuque and Clayton counties until May, when case counts climbed and the Dubuque County supervisors handed over the county’s tracing duties to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Those recently came back to the VNA.
“Over the weekend, we spoke to over 640 individuals, positive cases and close contacts,” Killian told the Dubuque County supervisors Monday.
She hopes that having the tracing done locally again will allow her team to more accurately track trends and points of particularly high spread.
The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team on Monday reported the latest ZIP-code-level data collected from the state.
In the prior seven days, 76% of the nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases that were confirmed in Dubuque County came in the three ZIP codes that include portions of the city of Dubuque. Those three ZIP codes contain 74% of the county’s population.
The remaining 24% of new cases were in the outlying ZIP codes, which has 26% of the county’s population.
This continued spread, and the increase in hospitalizations, led Diane Pape-Freiburger, vice chairwoman of the Dubuque County Board of Health, to double down on her board’s decision last week to pursue its second recommendation that a countywide mask mandate be instituted.
The first recommendation went to the county supervisors in early September and was voted down, 2-1.
“We did this with the health of the community in mind,” Pape-Freiburger said. “That is our goal. That is what we were appointed to the Board of Health to do.”
Tyler, too, took supervisors to task for opposing the mask mandate.
Pape-Freiburger said the Board of Health will hold a public hearing on its latest proposal for such a mandate at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, via Zoom. If approved, the board’s recommendation again would go to the county supervisors.