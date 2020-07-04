Dubuque County had another large spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today.
Sixty-five additional cases were reported, according to state health data.
The county's total stood at 675 as of 11 a.m. today.
The tally from that 24-hour stretch is the second-highest that Dubuque County has recorded.
Since the state started reporting real-time COVID-19 cases and test results on May 19, the TH has been reporting 24-hour comparisons of the numbers twice daily — once at 11 a.m. and once at 5 p.m.
The previous 24-hour high was the 70 recorded from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.
The county's total has jumped by 170 cases in the past 96 hours.
The spike continues to be tied to increased testing. A total of 435 new test results were reported between 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county in that time frame. The toll remains at 22. And nearly 400 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
It is unclear how many people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County are hospitalized. The most recent data from the State of Iowa still states that five people were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Elsewhere, two additional cases were reported in Clayton County in the 24-hour span. Its total now is 41.
No new cases were reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Delaware County has 48 cases; Jackson County, 27; and Jones County, 39.
Statewide, 568 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 30,923 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
One more related death was reported, putting the total at 721.