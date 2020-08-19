Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were recorded between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, moving the total to 1,821 as of the latter time.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the county in the 24-hour span, and 10 people in the county with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the state data on Tuesday. An additional 39 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were classified as recovered in the time span. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 540 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of 32 compared to one day prior.
With 7 new cases and 88
- new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 8%. The county’s to-date rate remained at 8.2%. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 279 new confirmed cases and 2,375 new tests in the county, equating to a positivity rate of 11.7%.
- Elsewhere, Delaware County reported seven new cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday — its largest 24-hour total to date. The total also surpassed any single day when the state released daily totals. Clayton County reported one new case.
- Statewide, there were 31 current long-term-care outbreaks, but there now are no such outbreaks in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 240 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 52,961. Eight more related deaths were recorded, so that toll climbed to 989.
- In Wisconsin, four new cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County, two in Crawford County and one in Iowa County.
- Statewide, 634 new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 66,830. Thirteen related deaths were recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,052.
- In Illinois, three more cases were reported in
- Jo Daviess County on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it was partnering with the city, Galena Country Tourism and
- NW Illinois Economic Development on a “Mask Up” campaign “in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and support your business.” It includes the delivery of 100 masks to each downtown Galena business.
Statewide, 1,740 new cases and 27 related deaths were reported. That pushes the state’s totals to 209,594 cases and 7,782 deaths.