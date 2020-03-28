As other areas are pummeled by COVID-19, tri-state hospitals and clinics are putting plans in place for when such a hit lands at home.
On Friday, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County rose from six to eight. Clayton County to the north received its first case confirmation on Thursday.
Cases also have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County, Ill., and Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
And health professionals expect a surge to arrive eventually.
“It has not been a problem yet,” said Julie Hoffmann, marketing communications manager for Medical Associates Clinics. “We just want to get in front of it.”
Dr. Bobby Koneru, medical liaison for the Dubuque County Emergency Response team, said Friday during a Facebook Live event that the region would face very different problems than a metropolis like New York City. However, the problems exist.
“We don’t have the population density of New York. We have only a fraction of the population,” he said. “But we also have a fraction of the ventilators and resources. If we have an acute surge here, we will have a problem.”
Brian Sullivan, doctor of internal medicine for Medical Associates, said his organization is watching local beds and resources, too.
“(One) big concern is more people needing intensive care than we (in the area) have beds,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “For a normal situation, under normal circumstances, we have a very adequate number. But with a surge, we could be in trouble.”
That, Koneru said, is why physician and community leaders are “taking action and taking this seriously.”
During a Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, Supervisor Ann McDonough — remotely, from home — asked county health officials how the county’s hospitals look in terms of ICU beds.
Neither County Emergency Director Tom Berger nor Public Health Director Patrice Lambert had that information to provide on Friday.
“If it is released to us, I will ask what those numbers are and present those when they are available to us,” Lambert said.
McDonough said she would need those numbers to appropriately act in the future.
“If we are expecting to see numbers increase, we’re going to need to know what the capacity is,” she said.
Over several days, the Telegraph Herald exchanged phone calls and emails with representatives from the region’s two largest hospitals — UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
The Telegraph Herald sought to create a profile of area hospital capacity. The hospitals were asked to provide the number of intensive care and general occupancy beds, typical occupancy and plans for increasing bed count or staff in the event of a surge.
Neither hospital provided answers to those specific queries, but did issue statements regarding overall preparedness.
“This includes a multi-phased approach for bed placement as the number of patients with COVID-19 infections increase,” wrote Kay Takes, president of MercyOne-Dubuque and the eastern Iowa region.
Bryan Pechous, vice president of medical affairs at Finley, said his hospital already includes features like airborne infection isolation rooms with negative pressure to help in situations like this pandemic.
“We also maintain protocols to ensure any clinicians or staff members who might come in contact with patients suspected of having the coronavirus... may be screened, tested and monitored as appropriate,” Pechous said in a statement.
Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
Jaime Collins, director of marketing and communications at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, Wis., shared some of what the 25-bed facility is planning currently.
“We will be moving all of our upper-respiratory infection patient areas to the lower level of our main hospital building, near the radiology unit, because a lot them will need chest X-rays,” she said.
Southwest Health officials also are making plans outside of their facility for more room in case of a surge.
“We would go to local hotels, the University (of Wisconsin-Platteville), potentially, in order to house, for instance, workforce,” Collins said. “If one of our nursing staff or physician had a possibility of infection, we would want to maintain our person in the workforce, but would house them somewhere else. We would do that in a clean or upper-respiratory infection-free zone. We could also set up a temporary patient area in one of those facilities if the need was acute enough.”
In terms of doctors, the area is in good shape.
“We have adequate providers for a surge,” said Sullivan, of Medical Associates. “The main concern is other resources. It would be a challenge, of course, but I think we can do it.”
He did not think Dubuque would have to take advantage of regulations loosened by Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow vetted medical students and physicians with lapsed licenses.
Collins also lacks staffing concerns.
“We’re really fortunate as a rural hospital that we have grown in recent years, including our medical staff,” she said.