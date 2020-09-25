Eighty-three more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 3,145.
Meanwhile, an outbreak at a second long-term-care facility in the county is being reported.
A total of 338 new tests were recorded in Dubuque County during the 24 hours that ended at 11 a.m. today, so that total climbed to 29,133.
That means the county had a positivity rate of 24.6% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate rose to 10.8%.
Delaware County had its total jump by 17 during the 24-hour period, climbing to 393. Eleven more cases were reported in Jackson County, raising its tally to 334. Clayton County had nine new cases, pushing it to 247, while Jones County had five more, moving it to 266.
There were no additional related deaths in that time frame for any of the five counties. Dubuque County's count remains at 41, while the other four counties' tolls sit at three each.
The Iowa Department of Public Health today is reporting an outbreak at another long-term-care facility in Dubuque County.
Ten confirmed cases are being reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care.
The state previously reported an outbreak at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, which has had 12 cases and three recovered.
Locally, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester also has an ongoing outbreak, with 17 cases and two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,080 additional confirmed cases in 24 hours for a total of 84,437.
Iowa's related death toll rose by four to 1,304.