CUBA CITY, Wis. — Aware that the community is living in unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba City officials are going beyond the provision of typical municipal services to assist residents in need.
The city recently launched the Cuba Cares program, an initiative to harness the power of the community to link residents in need with neighbors or first responders.
“I think it lets people know that they are not alone,” said Jill Hill, city clerk and treasurer.
During normal business hours, any resident can contact City Hall to coordinate an errand, such as a ride to an appointment or courier delivery. A member of the Cuba City EMS, fire or police department will respond.
City Hall can be reached at 608-744‑2152.
Additionally, public works staff delivered two cards to each of nearly 1,000 households earlier this month. One card is green, and the other, yellow.
When household members are doing well, the green card is to be displayed in a location in their residence visible from the street, but when someone inside needs support and cannot reach City Hall, that card is to be replaced with the yellow one.
The service is not intended as a method to report emergencies, which still should be directed to 911 dispatchers.
Police Chief Terry Terpstra said first responders have made several deliveries to date.
Several residents praised the program.
“I know that there are some people who live in town who don’t have other support systems,” said Valerie Cowling, an information technology systems administrator. “When my husband and I go out for walks, it’s something that we look at to see who has them up.”
Karen Busch, an art teacher and retired certified nursing assistant, has yet to see a yellow card taped to a window but remains on the lookout.
“I think this is a great idea, simply because you can stop and see if your neighbor is OK,” she said. “A lot of times, in this day and age, you don’t know what is going on in households.”
Cuba City is one of several communities in southwest Wisconsin where a mutual-aid network has developed after the state adopted social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
By restricting movement, public health officials hope to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, but the regulations have left some vulnerable residents at home without a means to fetch necessities like food and pharmaceuticals.
In late March, a University of Wisconsin- Platteville student kicked off that city’s program, and the City of Lancaster launched a similar one Friday.
“You have a lot of people in situations they have never had to live through,” said Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson.
Cuba City resident Jerry Sterbenz, a retired shipping receiver, notices the cards during his neighborhood jaunts.
“I just got back from the drugstore,” he said Monday morning. “I walked downtown. You see a lot of them. A lot of green ones, so that’s a good sign, isn’t it?”