The state of Iowa on Monday reported its second-highest number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one day after reporting its highest.
Among the 257 new cases today were two more in Dubuque County and one more each for Jackson and Jones counties.
The state now reports 3,159 total confirmed cases.
Statewide, four more related deaths were reported today, bringing the statewide total to 79.
In Illinois, officials reported another 1,151 confirmed cases on Monday. The state total now is 31,508.
No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, which has had 12 so far.
There have been 1,349 related deaths. That includes 59 more reported Monday.
In Wisconsin, 153 more confirmed cases were reported Monday. The state's total now stands at 4,499.
With no new cases reported, Grant County's total remained at 23; Iowa County, six; and Crawford and Lafayette counties, three each.
Ten additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 230.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: