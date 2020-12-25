When Dr. Laura Witthoeft received an email calling for doctors to participate in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine trial in Iowa City, she didn’t hesitate.
“The best way to move science forward is to participate in study trials,” she said. “I figured any chance that I have to help find a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ll sign up for. If we can help get the vaccine to market sooner, get people vaccinated, get my colleagues who are in harm’s way … protected, it saves lives.”
Witthoeft, of Dubuque Obstetrics and Gynecology, is among the Dubuque health care providers participating in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial that includes about 44,000 volunteers nationwide. The vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 and it started being shipped to states last week.
Other local health care workers taking part in the trial include nurse practitioner Katy Wethal and Dr. Lisa Kramer, who are colleagues and friends at Medical Associates Clinic. Both shared Witthoeft’s belief that participating in the trial was the right thing to do.
“My colleagues are just getting so tired,” Kramer said. “Everyone is just very isolated and scared.
“I feel like most people just felt like they wanted to do something. This was my ‘do something.’”
Wethal and Kramer traveled to Iowa City in August and September, while Witthoeft joined the trial in November. Each received two doses of either the vaccine or a saline solution. The trial used a double-blind procedure so that neither they nor the workers administering the vaccine knew which they had received.
The three also filled out a diary each week through an app on their cellphones, tracking any potential COVID-19 symptoms following the vaccine.
After the first dose, Kramer and Wethal both had slight headaches and sore arms — symptoms that were mild enough that they thought they received the placebo. But following their second dose, Kramer felt dizzy and lightheaded the next morning, and Wethal experienced moderate symptoms including a headache, nausea and body aches.
In many studies, participants remain “blinded” for the entire trial period, but once the FDA authorized the vaccine for distribution, Pfizer offered participants the opportunity to become “unblinded” so that they would know whether they should receive the vaccine when it became available. If they learned they had received the placebo, they then were able to receive the vaccine through their trial site.
“The decision to become unblinded was actually kind of a hard decision for me personally because I believe in the need for blinded studies, but I felt … it was somewhat irresponsible of me to not know,” Wethal said. “I felt that I needed to know so that I could get the vaccine if I did not have it in order to keep my patients, colleagues and family safe.”
Both Kramer and Wethal learned that they had received the vaccine during their trial, while Witthoeft received the placebo.
“I’m one of just over 20,000 people that got the first Pfizer vaccine,” Wethal said. “That feels really good.”
Pfizer announced Wednesday that it will supply the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under a new agreement.
That will bring its total current commitment to 200 million doses for the U.S. That should be enough to vaccinate 100 million people with the two-shot regimen. The government also has an option to purchase an additional 400 million doses.
Also authorized for emergency use is a two-shot vaccine from Moderna, developed in close collaboration with the National Institutes of Health. The government began shipping that vaccine this week.
The priority groups for first vaccination include health care workers and nursing home residents. Gradually more Americans will have access to the free vaccines, which have been shown to be highly effective in clinical studies undertaken so far, but it will be months before the general public can start receiving doses.
Meanwhile, Witthoeft, Kramer and Wethal will continue to participate in the trial for the next two years, monitoring their symptoms through the weekly diary and traveling to Iowa City for blood draws to see how long their immunity to the virus lasts.
In the meantime, they are educating others about the vaccine by sharing their experiences.
“I understand why people are apprehensive (about receiving the vaccine), but I’m here to tell you that the scientific rigor was followed, that there were no shortcuts,” Wethal said. “I was witness to it.”