A staff member at Bethany Home in Dubuque is isolating at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19, officials from the retirement community confirmed Wednesday.
Administrator Sue Westmark wrote in a statement to the Telegraph Herald that officials are doing everything possible “to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility and follow our emergency response procedures.”
Officials also are in contact with residents, families and staff and seek to support them, Westmark wrote.
Staff and residents are taking recommended preventative measures to stop the virus’ spread. Officials are communicating with state and local public health officials and are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We know that the frail and elderly are especially susceptible to this virus,” Westmark wrote. “The health and safety of our residents and staff is our number-one priority.”