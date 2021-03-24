A national foundation has donated $60,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Dubuque area.
The Denver-based Morgridge Family Foundation recently awarded the funds to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, according to a press release from the Colorado organization.
The release states that the funding represents the third and final round of a $1 million investment in COVID-19 emergency relief funding provided to 11 community foundations and United Way organizations. The funding will support 75 small nonprofit organizations with operating budgets of $500,000 or less.