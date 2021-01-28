In Iowa, there were 1,257 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total to 316,437 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
The state reported 32 new deaths, raising the total to 4,532.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,802 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 538,348.
There were 24 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,811.
In Illinois, there were 4,191 new cases reported Thursday, along with 103 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,116,372 cases and 19,067 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)