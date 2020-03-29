State health officials say one of four additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County involves a youth age 17 or younger.
Dubuque County now has 16 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to a press release from the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Reynolds announced that 38 additional positive cases have been confirmed in Iowa, boosting the state’s total to 336 cases.
An additional death is attributed to the disease – an older adult from Linn County. Four people have died from the disease in Iowa and 51 patients are currently hospitalized.
The release states that there have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date in Iowa.
The additional Dubuque County cases also include two adults ages 41-60 and an older adult age 61-80.
One case has been reported in Clayton County. There have been no cases reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Illinois has reported 3,491 cases and 47 deaths. Jo Daviess and Carroll counties have each reported one case.
Wisconsin has reported 1,063 cases and 18 deaths as of this morning. There have been three confirmed cases in Iowa County and one in Grant County. There have been no confirmed cases in Crawford or Lafayette counties.