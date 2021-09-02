A total of 144 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the week that ended Wednesday, a nearly identical count to the prior week.
At least 30 cases are being reported in Dubuque County schools, as children made up 14% of the new cases in the county during that seven-day stretch. The percentage was markedly lower than the statewide average of 22% of new cases being in those 17 and younger.
Twenty-four of those cases are in Dubuque Community Schools, which has 12 students and 12 staff with the coronavirus. Eight of those cases are among students in the elementary and middle schools. A vaccine has not been approved yet for children younger than 12.
The school district has about 10,300 students and 2,000 staff.
Dubuque Community Schools administrators did not provide an interview for this story, instead providing a statement that the district would continue to monitor the data moving forward.
“As a district, we continue to closely watch the COVID numbers for both our area and in the district as well, which we track on our district COVID dashboard,” said Mike Cyze, chief communication officer for the school district.
Four students in Western Dubuque Community School District had tested positive as of Wednesday.
“Until today, they were all in one building,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts told the Telegraph Herald. “Just today, it went up to four (overall), with one in the elementary school in Cascade.”
Colpitts said rather than focusing on the countywide positive case counts, he is watching where the cases are in his schools.
“We’re really keeping a pulse moreso in our buildings,” he said. “Because we are still doing full contact tracing.”
In mid-August, the Visiting Nurse Association — Dubuque County’s contracted public health arm — resumed contact tracing of all county residents who test positive for COVID-19. That, Colpitts said, has helped his district keep those known to have been in contact out of school buildings.
“If it happens outside of school that they contact someone positive, unless they’re vaccinated, they’re required to stay home,” he said. “So, we are seeing a lot (of students) out on quarantine.”
In the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team’s weekly update Wednesday, it noted that the county Board of Health recommends that all county residents follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in relation to COVID-19. That includes, “All teachers, staff, students and visitors to preK-12 schools (regardless of vaccination status) wear masks on school grounds.”
School districts this year are not allowed to require masks after state lawmakers passed a bill to that effect that was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. That law is now at the center of a federal civil rights investigation, which examines whether Iowa and four other states overstepped their authority by banning mask requirements in school districts.
Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque did not respond to a request for comment for this story. The district’s online dashboard indicates that it has at least one and less than six COVID-19 cases among students, and a similar range among staff.
The new cases in the last week brought the number of active cases in Dubuque County to 495.
The Incident Management Team noted that vaccinations picked up in August, topping July’s total. In August, 1,579 county residents completed their vaccinations.
In the last week, as in the two prior weeks, the greatest percentage of new positive cases in the county was in the 16-to-29-year-old age group. Otherwise, county Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said the Incident Management Team had been unable to identify other trends.
The Iowa Department of Public Health does not tell counties how many of those who test positive had been previously vaccinated.