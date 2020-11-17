Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported one additional related death and 54 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate climbed to 24.5%. The county death toll moved to 79.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,126 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 37 cases from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County reported 19 additional cases. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections on Monday reported 262 active inmate cases, as well as two inmate deaths and 54 active cases among staff members. Jones County continued to lead the state in 14-day positivity rate, with 50.4%.
- Jackson County reported five new cases and has the sixth-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state, at 31.7%.
- Delaware County reported 14 new cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 25.2%. Clayton County reported eight additional cases with a 14-day positivity rate of 26.1%.
- The State of Iowa has not updated its county-by county hospitalizations since Saturday. At that time, it stood at: 57 patients in Dubuque County; Jones County, 33; Jackson County, 19; Clayton County, 15; and Delaware County, 10.
- Ten area long-term-care facilities report outbreaks, though none had any increase in cases as of 5 p.m. Monday. The caseload as of then was: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases and 18 recovered; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 11 cases, five recovered; Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque — 21 cases, 18 recovered; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered; Dubuque Specialty Care, six cases, two recovered; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 64 recovered; Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, two recovered; Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered; and Elkader Care Center — five cases, and one recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 3,190, to reach a total of 188,363. The state’s related death toll rose by six, to reach 1,991.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 71 additional cases Monday and one additional death; Lafayette County, 16; Iowa County, 11. Crawford County posted no update as of Monday evening.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 4,389 cases, pushing the total to 316,758. There were 12 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,649.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added 35 new cases. The statewide total grew by 11,632 cases, along with 37 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 585,248 cases and 10,779 deaths.