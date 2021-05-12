Over 44,600 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday shows that 44,665 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 282 from Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,433 fully vaccinated (increase of 25 from Tuesday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,242 fully vaccinated (increase of 15)
- Jackson County residents: 7,121 fully vaccinated (increase of 59)
- Jones County residents: 7,775 fully vaccinated (increase of 25)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 1,229,761 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.