Delaware and Jones counties each reported one additional death between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, raising the totals to 38 and 54, respectively.
Twenty-five additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,063.
The county's death toll remained at 186, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate lowered slightly to 7.2% as of 11 a.m. today.
Delaware County had four additional cases, moving the total to 1,828.
Jones County reported three additional cases, remaining at 2,819 as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County recorded four additional cases in 24 hours, increasing to 2,045. The county’s total of related deaths remained 37.
Clayton County reported no additional cases in 24 hours, remaining at 1,574. The county's death toll remained at 53.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 74 positive COVID-19 cases, four of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 840 additional cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the statewide total of 327,257.
The state reported 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the 24-hour span. The state’s death toll moved to 5,196.