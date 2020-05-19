A star country group today canceled its farewell tour, which included a Dubuque stop.
Rascal Flatts announced that it would not embark on its Life is a Highway Tour "in the interest of the safety of everyone involved."
The decision came "after a lot of difficult conversations that we never thought we would be heaving," said a statement from the band.
The chart-topping trio was scheduled to perform on Aug. 2 on Q Casino and Hotel's Back Waters Stage.
When the Dubuque concert was announced in February, casino officials predicted the 7,000 tickets would sell out and set an attendance record for the venue.
A casino press release states that all tickets will be refunded.
"Due to the unprecedented volume of cancelations nationwide, the refund may take up to 30 days to process," the release stated.