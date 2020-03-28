In a typical year, the final week of March is a time for the local tourism industry to bloom.
Visitors flock to the Port of Dubuque as the weather warms and the Mississippi River thaws. Families flood restaurants and fill hotels as they attempt to make the most of their spring break.
However, this year is anything but typical, according to Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 — and subsequent government orders that have altered life as we know it — have had a massive impact on a critical industry in the tri-state area.
“Tourism has come to a screeching halt,” Rahe said Friday. “For our industry, this has been devastating. It is a really tough time.”
Rahe said area hotels generally have an occupancy rate of about 55% this time of year. Final numbers aren’t in for March, but Rahe acknowledged they will be nowhere near average.
Dwight Hopfauf, general manager at Hotel Julien Dubuque, said multiple aspects of the business have been disrupted. Events like conferences and weddings have been postponed or canceled altogether. Bars and restaurants at the hotel have been limited to carryout or room-service only.
Business travelers have continued to occupy some of the rooms, but Hopfauf said the occupancy figures are “off” compared to a typical year.
“We’re used to having many sellouts over the course of a month,” Hopfauf said. “It is hard to see when the next one will occur.”
SLOWING DOWN
In Galena, Ill., a small town known as a tourism hub, the pandemic has dramatically altered the business landscape.
Mark Tierno, owner of Farmers Guest House, said the bed-and-breakfast brought in about $86,000 in total revenue during March, April, May and June of last year. This year, he projects it will generate just $7,000 in that period.
Reservations have “evaporated” because of the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve seen people cancel their stays over the past couple weeks, and we can also see how it will affect us down the road,” Tierno said. “People are canceling their reservations for more than a month out from now.”
One need not peer inside of a bed-and-breakfast to get a feel for how Galena has been affected.
The downtown is typically busy by Thursday afternoon and positively bustling by Friday. As Tierno perused Main Street on Friday, however, he encountered a far different landscape.
“It wasn’t a complete ghost town, but it was pretty close,” he said. “The streets are usually packed with cars, and people are filling the sidewalks and stopping at the shops. Right now, it is very quiet.”
Tierno said Farmers Guest House recently booked a stay for the month of July, the first booking since state officials issued a “shelter-in-place” order one week ago.
For Tierno, the lone booking is cause for optimism.
“It’s a symbol of what we are all looking for — that light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
STAYING BUSY
While business activity has waned, those in the hospitality industry have done their best to stay busy.
Hopfauf said staff at Hotel Julien Dubuque are rigorously cleaning rooms to ensure guests have safe places to stay.
“We already had standard, thorough room-cleaning procedures in place,” he said. “Recently, that has been heightened.”
Hotel staff are using stronger disinfectant products in guest rooms. Workers are also routinely sanitizing public surfaces like door handles and railings.
Local tourism leaders, meanwhile, are gearing up for better times.
Rahe said industry officials are already crafting new marketing plans that will entice people back to Dubuque once local attractions reopen.
“We’re not just sitting back here and trembling,” he said. “We know we have to be ready to roll.”
Rahe said the tourism industry won’t return all at once.
He predicts consumers will be wary of spending on travel until their economic confidence is restored. Moreover, lingering fears about health and safety could initially dissuade tourists from packing into restaurants or concert venues.
Tourism will return in increments. But Rahe is confident it will return nonetheless.
“We will have to build things back up,” he said.