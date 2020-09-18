Two of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ nearest rivals will go dormant this season but plan to return to the United States Hockey League in 2021-22.
The Cedar Rapids Roughriders suspended operations in the wake of damage done to ImOn Ice Arena during the Aug. 10 derecho, and the Madison Capitols will not play this season because of significant coronavirus-related restrictions enacted by Dane County in Wisconsin.
The USHL announced the decisions on Friday morning and will proceed with a 14-team league this season, which expected to begin in early November. Players from both teams will be available in a dispersal draft, but their rights will be returned to Cedar Rapids and Madison when both teams return to the USHL.
“Both clubs were resolute in their desire to take the ice, but ultimately these extenuating circumstances prevent them from playing this season,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said in a statement. “We share the disappointment of RoughRiders and Capitols fans, and we look forward to welcoming these Clubs back for the 2021-22 season.”
The Aug. 10 derecho peeled sections of the roof off ImOn Arena and caused extensive internal damage to the facility, including the Roughriders’ dressing room. Cedar Rapids joined the USHL in 1999-2000 and has compiled a 665-467-116 record – all under the direction of coach Mark Carlson.
“The property damage suffered in the entire Cedar Rapids area by its residents and businesses was significant,” Carlson said in a statement. “Our community will rebuild and recover from the storm. We have already begun planning our return for the USHL 2021-22 hockey season.”
Madison returned to the USHL in 2014-15 after nearly 20 seasons without a team in the league and are owned by Minnesota Wild all-star defenseman Ryan Suter. The original Capitols played in the USHL from 1984-1995.
“This is an extremely difficult decision for our organization as we are deeply disappointed for our players, fans and the Madison community,” Suter said in a statement. “However, due to Dane County’s restrictions, we are unable to play games and host fans in our venue. We are preparing our return in the 2021-22 season.”