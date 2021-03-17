More than 14,700 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 14,753 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 139 from Monday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 26,374 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 579.
Due to a hardware malfunction on Tuesday, vaccine administration information was not updated that day.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,555 who have received at least one dose (increase of 104 from Monday); 2,168 fully vaccinated (increase of 21)
- Delaware County residents: 3,924 who have received at least one dose (increase of 48); 2,072 fully vaccinated (increase of 19)
- Jackson County residents: 4,759 who have received at least one dose (increase of 95); 2,240 fully vaccinated (increase of 15)
- Jones County residents: 4,639 who have received at least one dose (increase of 43); 2,570 fully vaccinated (increase of 26)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 425,030 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 745,995 had received at least one dose so far.