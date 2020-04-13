Another 1,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Illinois.
It was the 10th time in 11 days that the number of new cases topped 1,000.
The statewide total now sits at 22,025.
There have been 794 related deaths, with 74 more reported Monday.
In Wisconsin, 87 new cases were reported Monday. The state's total now is 3,428.
Ten more related deaths also were reported, bringing the state's total to 154.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced 123 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported. The statewide total now is 43 deaths.
