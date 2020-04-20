The state of Iowa today reported its second-highest number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one day after reporting its highest.
Among the 257 new cases today were two more in Dubuque County and one more each for Jackson and Jones counties.
The state now reports 3,159 total confirmed cases. On Sunday, officials reported 389 new cases. State officials said the big jump is attributed largely to the testing of those working in meat-processing facilities.
With two more confirmed cases, Dubuque County's total now stands at 46, while Jones County's count moved to 15 and Jackson County's to five.
The totals for Clayton County (seven) and Delaware County (two) were unchanged.
Statewide, four more related deaths were reported today, bringing the statewide total to 79.