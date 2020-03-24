DODGEVILLE, Wis. – Iowa County officials announced late Monday that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
A 26-year-old woman who had recently traveled to Dane County is the first confirmed case in the county, according to the Iowa County Health Department.
The case was not among those reported Monday by the State of Wisconsin.
The release states that the woman had no known contact with another COVID-19 case, is self-quarantined at home and has not been hospitalized.
“We are in frequent contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” stated county health officer Debbie Siegenthaler in the release.
The release states that although the woman marks the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Iowa County, it is likely other people are infected but have not been tested.
Thirty-five new cases were reported Monday in Wisconsin. The state's total now sits at 316. Five people have died.