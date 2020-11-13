Dubuque County now has the most long-term-care centers with active COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.
As of 11 a.m. today, a sixth such outbreak was reported in the county -- six confirmed cases, with two recovered -- at Dubuque Specialty Care.
There were 100 such outbreaks, involving more than 2,900 cases in total, across the state as of that time. Scott County had the second-most with five outbreaks, while Woodbury County had four.
As of 11 a.m. today, here's where the other Dubuque County outbreaks stood:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 76 cases, with 18 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases, with 31 recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque -- 21 cases, with 18 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 11 cases, with five recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade -- seven cases, with two recovered
In all, the county has 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its long-term-care-center outbreaks. That total is the fifth-highest in the state.