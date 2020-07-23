Wahlert Catholic High School officials have rescheduled a baccalaureate Mass and graduate recognition for next week.
The Mass and graduation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
Graduates will be allowed to bring four guests each. Families will sit together in their own pews and be socially distanced from other attendees, according to an email that school officials sent to families. Attendees will be required to wear masks.
Families who do not attend will be able to watch a video to be posted after the Mass that will recognize each student and include speeches from student body representatives.
“None of this is ideal, but certainly helps to bring closure for the Class of 2020,” wrote Principal Ron Meyers and Academic Innovation Coordinator Mariah Reeves. “Please appreciate that our community matters, and we wouldn’t do something that neglects everyone’s overall safety.”
The Mass and graduate recognition originally was scheduled for June but was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.