Dubuque theater cancels opening weekend of performances due to COVID-19 cases

Telegraph Herald

megan.gloss@thmedia.com

Jul 19, 2022

A local theater company has canceled its opening weekend of performances due to positive COVID-19 cases within in the cast.

The Grand Opera House announced this week that performances set for Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24, of the musical, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," will no longer take place.

Performances still scheduled to take place include 7:30 p.m. July 28, 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. July 31.

For more information, call the Grand Opera House box office at 563-588-1305 or visit thegrandoperahouse.com.
