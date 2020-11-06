MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin school district is shifting to remote learning next week, while another school in the area is going that route yet this week.
Mineral Point School District announced Thursday that it will make the switch beginning Monday, Nov. 9. The district is making the decision based upon a rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area and to reduce the risk of spreading the disease in schools.
The district will continue using a hybrid model with some in-person instruction through the remainder of this week to give families and staff the opportunity to prepare for full remote learning, according to the announcement.
The district could return to hybrid instruction on Monday, Nov. 30, at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Cassville School District announced Thursday that the middle school/high school will go to virtual learning starting on Friday, Nov. 6. The move is being made “as a safety measure against the continuing spread of COVID-19 and due to the amount of students already out on quarantine orders.”
Those students will return to in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 16, though that date could change.
Elementary school students in the district will continue to receive in-person instruction and are not affected by Thursday’s announcement.
The two announcements come one day after Boscobel Area Schools announced that Boscobel Middle/High School would switch temporarily to online classes, starting Thursday, and the River Ridge, Ill., school district announced that it would move to remote learning. Both districts cited staffing issues related to COVID-19 for their decisions.