Fifty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 11,622.
The county's death toll remained at 159, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased to 10.1% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported five additional cases for a total of 1,949.
Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties each reported two additional cases, increasing their totals to 1,538, 1,762 and 2,746, respectively.
There were no additional deaths reported in the five-county region.
As of 11 a.m. today, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has had 60 cases, according to the state, but no new cases have been reported in the past 14 days. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 60 cases. Stonehill Care Center reported 14 cases as of 11 a.m. today, 14 of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 843 additional cases as of 11 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 312,811. The state reported one additional death, for 4,488.