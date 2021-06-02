Over 48,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday shows that 48,179 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 10 from Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,811 fully vaccinated (increase of one from Tuesday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,834 fully vaccinated (increase of three)
- Jackson County residents: 7,877 fully vaccinated (increase of five)
- Jones County residents: 9,272 fully vaccinated (increase of four)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 1,387,524 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.