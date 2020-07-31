News in your town

White House report recommends bar, gym closures in Dubuque County, other measures due to 'red zone' status

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

UK scientists to immunize hundreds with coronavirus vaccine

2 local sheriffs, police chief announce they will not enforce Evers' mask mandate

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Evers orders masks statewide in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases spike

Grant County COVID-19 testing event next week canceled

33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 death in Jackson County