Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Thirty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the total to 1,438. A total of 213 additional tests were completed, meaning the county had a positivity rate of 15.5% during that time frame.
- Two additional related deaths in Dubuque County were reported, so the toll stood at 28. The county has had five such deaths since
- July 21 after having just one in the prior five weeks. The number of county residents confirmed to have the coronavirus who have recovered climbed by another 32. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 798
- “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Thursday — one more than 24 hours earlier. Twenty-four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, according to the most-recent state data.
- The first COVID-19-related death in Jackson County was recorded in the 24-hour period. The county also had four new cases, pushing its total to 130. Clayton County also had four more cases, raising its total to 88. Jones County had five new cases and Delaware County, two, pushing their counts to 119 and 82, respectively. As of Wednesday, there were two people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Jackson County and one each in Delaware and Jones counties. There were none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, there were 757 new cases in the 24-hour stretch, pushing the total to 44,042. Nine additional related deaths were reported, so that total stood at 857.
- In Wisconsin, four more cases were reported in Grant County, moving its tally to 317. Also on Thursday, Grant County Emergency Management announced that the planned drive-thru testing site on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster has been nixed “due to a lack of availability by the Wisconsin National Guard.” The local agency urged residents who want to be tested to go today to a temporary testing site in Muscoda. Testing will be at Riverdale High School, 235 E. Elm St., from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and testing is free.
- Iowa County reported three additional cases on Thursday, while Crawford County had one. Their totals moved to 62 and 56, respectively.
- Statewide, another 1,059 new cases were reported. The state’s total was 52,108. Eight additional related deaths raised the toll to 919.
- In Illlinois, four additional cases were reported by Jo Daviess County, moving the county’s count to 110.
- Statewide, 1,772 new cases and 16 additional related deaths were reported Thursday. The state’s totals moved to 176,896 cases and 7,478 deaths.