The first local case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday, as a middle-aged Dubuque County resident has the virus.
Statewide, Iowa officials announced six more cases in residents, raising the state's total to 44. (However, that number shared by the state does not include two more cases confirmed Thursday in people who do not live in the state but were tested at Iowa health care facilities.)
Meanwhile, the number of cases in Illinois continues to shoot up. The state had 160 total cases as of Tuesday. On Wednesday, it added 128 more to that total, and on Thursday, the figure climbed by another 134.
The state's total now stands at 422 cases.
Wisconsin's total also continues to take off. The state reported another 49 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 155.
Where are those cases? Check out our latest maps for each state.