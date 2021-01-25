The 2021 Greater Dubuque Home & Builders Show has been canceled.
The Dubuque Homebuilders & Associates’ board of directors made the decision based upon current COVID-19 cases and restrictions, according to a press release.
The release states that in lieu of this year’s show, a printed project showcasing current vendors and association members will appear in the Feb. 27, edition of the Telegraph Herald.
The project will provide a resource directory for local residents with home projects in the near future.