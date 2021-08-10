Mineral Point resumes mask policy Telegraph Herald dustink Aug 10, 2021 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The City of Mineral Point has resumed the requirement that people visiting city buildings be masked.The city announced the resumption of the mask policy based on recommendations recently made by Iowa County health officials regarding the high transmission rate of the delta variant of COVID-19.Anyone visiting a city building must be masked. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Iowa-county-wis Coronavirus dustink Follow dustink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today Trending Today