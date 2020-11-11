One additional COVID-19-related death in Dubuque County and two more in Jones County were reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County's toll climbed to 74 people -- the fifth-highest total in the state.
A total of 169 new cases of COVID-19 in the county were confirmed in that 24-hour period, pushing the county's total to 7,173.
It marked at least the eighth consecutive 24-hour period in which 100 or more new cases were reported as of 11 a.m. in Dubuque County.
Delaware County reported 28 new cases, moving to 1,090 total. The county's death toll remains at 18.
Jones County had another 48 cases in the 24-hour period, moving to 1,532. The continued uptick there is at least partially tied to the COVID-19 outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, which as of 11 a.m. had 494 positive inmates and 18 staff who had tested positive and not yet recovered.
Twenty-nine additional cases were recorded for Jackson County, which now has had 1,074.
Twenty more cases were reported in Clayton County, so its count stood at 735.
No additional related deaths were reported in the period for Jackson County, which has had five such deaths, or Clayton County, which has had four.
The state continues to track outbreaks at nine local long-term-care centers. Here is where cases stood as of 11 a.m. today:
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque -- 74 cases and 13 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases and 31 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 11 cases and three recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque -- 20 cases and 17 recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home, Manchester -- 81 cases and 64 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and two recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center – 38 cases and none recovered.
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported a 24-hour increase of 4,754 cases, pushing the total to 166,021.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 25 to 1,898.