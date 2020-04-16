SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

The death toll related to confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois has topped 1,000, officials announced Thursday.

State officials reported another 125 deaths, pushing the state's tally to 1,072.

They also reported another 1,140 confirmed cases. The state total now sits at 25,733.

In Wisconsin, officials announced another 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That pushed the state total to 3,875.

They also reported another 15 related death, pushing that tally to 197.

In Iowa, officials Thursday announced 146 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional related deaths.

The new cases pushed the statewide total past 2,000, to 2,141. The death toll now stands at 60.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-16-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Thursday morning, April 16.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-16-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon, April 16. 
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-16-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Thursday afternoon, April 16. 

