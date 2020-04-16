The death toll related to confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois has topped 1,000, officials announced Thursday.
State officials reported another 125 deaths, pushing the state's tally to 1,072.
They also reported another 1,140 confirmed cases. The state total now sits at 25,733.
In Wisconsin, officials announced another 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That pushed the state total to 3,875.
They also reported another 15 related death, pushing that tally to 197.
In Iowa, officials Thursday announced 146 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional related deaths.
The new cases pushed the statewide total past 2,000, to 2,141. The death toll now stands at 60.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: