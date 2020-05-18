At least 12 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County, according to state figures released today.
The State of Iowa COVID-19 website states in several places that the county's total now is 276 -- which means 12 new cases today -- while on a statewide map, it lists the total as 278, which would equate to 14 new cases.
Whether there are 12 or 14 cases today, it is the fourth-highest single-day total the county has had so far.
Only 72 new completed tests were reported today, so the county's tally now is 3,747.
No new related deaths were reported, so the county's total remains at 10. A total of 127 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the county have recovered.
Elsewhere, the state is reporting two more cases in Clayton County and one more in Jones County. Their totals now stand at 30 and 37, respectively.
No new cases were recorded in Delaware or Jackson counties, according to the state. Their totals are eight and 12, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa is on the cusp of topping 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total stands at 14,955 today, with 304 new cases.
Four more deaths were reported, so that total now is 355.