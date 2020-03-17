EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Lexi Loeffelholz and Brennan Smith spent Monday preparing with their teachers for at least two weeks without any classes.
The East Dubuque (Ill.) High School students will do their coursework online while schools across the state are closed in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.
“It’s going to be weird, hard to get used to for a little bit,” said Lexi, a senior.
On Monday, students and staff at schools across the state prepared for a two-week mandatory closure, which begins today and runs through March 30.
Many local school districts in Iowa called off classes Monday after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Sunday night that she recommended all schools be closed for four weeks. In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers had ordered that all schools close by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, but most local school districts in that state nixed classes at the beginning of the week as well.
“This is new, uncharted waters that we’ve never experienced before,” said Steve Bianchetta, interim superintendent of the Galena, Ill., public school district. “I want it to be safe for our kids and for our employees and for the community at large. I think safety is the No. 1 issue right now.”
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
‘A whirlwind’Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the statewide school closures on Friday afternoon. On Monday, East Dubuque school staff were hashing out details with students.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said junior and senior high school Principal Darren Sirianni. “If you wouldn’t know by the calendar what day of the week it is, you’d think it was Friday the 13th.”
School and district leaders set up a plan for students to keep learning virtually while campuses are closed.
Older students will receive regular assignments from teachers and go online to register their attendance. Elementary school children will receive a list of resources and educational activities to complete and will work on a few items each day, Superintendent T.J. Potts said.
“We want them to still be engaged in the school, but obviously, it has to look different,” he said.
Officials also set up a system for students who need school meals to pick up breakfasts and lunches each weekday.
Students at the Galena school district are on spring break this week, so officials are using the time to finalize their plans for virtual learning and to make sure students can access food, Bianchetta said.
He noted that while older students are more accustomed to receiving online learning opportunities, it will be more challenging for younger students.
“It would not be the preferred choice for elementary students,” Bianchetta said. “We would much rather have them in the classroom.”
Students in the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District are on a scheduled spring break through today and will not return on Wednesday, Superintendent John Costello said.
School staff are working on putting into place virtual instruction to roll out to students for the week of March 30, and younger students will receive packets with work to help maintain their education.
“I don’t think it’s the quality of education that we’d like to provide, but it will provide some sort of education, and I hope that parents and students understand the severity of it and the reason why they’re doing it,” Costello said.
The district also will start providing free lunches and breakfasts for families to pick up later this week.
Iowa schools planOn Monday, Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans updated school board members on the district’s plan to handle the recommended four-week closure. Students in the district are on spring break this week.
A district team is working to develop a plan to provide breakfasts and lunches to students who need them.
“I’m quite confident the Dubuque community will step up and make sure our kids aren’t hungry,” Rheingans said.
Officials also have closed use of the district’s buildings to outside entities, and co-curricular activities, athletic events and sports practices are suspended.
Officials are working to set up times for families to come to their schools to retrieve needed items, such as musical instruments, computers or medication.
Rheingans noted that Iowa law does not currently allow districts to use virtual learning to count toward required instructional hours, though it is possible teachers could send out supplemental lessons, and the district intends to provide families with resources to keep their students learning.
State legislative leaders on Monday agreed to waive the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days canceled as part of the package. Any classes previously scheduled from March 16 to April 12 will not be required to be rescheduled.
Students in Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque also are on spring break, and officials are working out a plan for alternative ways to deliver education to students, Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said.
“We want to be able to support our families while they’re at home and really encouraging and fostering that learning that can take place when they’re not here with us,” he said.