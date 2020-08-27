Health officials confirmed 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa between 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, a new daily high for the state and the highest daily jump since April.
The additional cases increased the statewide total to 59,496.
Twenty-six additional COVID-19 cases were reported during the 24-hour span in Dubuque County, increasing the county's total to 1,955.
There were 324 new tests during that time frame, raising the total to 23,476. That means the county had a positivity rate of 8% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate is 8.3%
Jackson County reported 10 additional COVID-19 case in 24 hours, bringing the county's total to 190. Jones County had seven new cases in the same time period for a total of 165 cases.
Clayton County reported two new cases and Delaware County had one new case, bringing the total in those counties to 172 and 186, respectively.
There were no new deaths reported in any of the five counties in our coverage area in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, Iowa's related death toll rose by 18 to 1,080 as of 11 a.m. today.
Some of the increase in statewide COVID-19 cases has been linked to college students returning to state universities. According to data reported by The Associated Press, Story and Johnson counties, where Iowa State University and the University of Iowa are located, had positivity rates of 28% and 25%, respectively, on Wednesday.
This surge in cases also comes when many K-12 schools are returning to classes. State officials have stated that schools can move to online learning if a county's 14-day positivity rate hits 15%.