The Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, will host a Facebook Live concert from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

The show will include Nutsy Turtle and Lori, featuring Jim Leick and Lori Gravel. The duo will play old and new country, music from the 1950s and 1960s and everything in between.

To check it out online, "like" Ohnward Fine Arts Center's Facebook page.

Donations for the center will be accepted through PayPal.