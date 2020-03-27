Elizabeth Mary was on track to have the busiest spring of her career since committing to becoming a full-time musician two years ago, with concert dates opening for major headlining artists and a rush of local and regional performances as well.
But last week, as mandates for community gathering restrictions began getting put into place, the Dubuque-based country singer and songwriter watched as one engagement after another fell from her calendar.
“I went from my busiest spring to my slowest,” she said. “I’m scared but hopeful. It’s hard to be selfish when there are so many in the same boat.”
In the mass of employment hiatuses as a result of COVID-19, there is one group that has flown below the radar, yet is feeling no less of the pinch: Performing artists.
On the national level, postponements and cancellations of concerts, operas, ballets and even Broadway have left countless self-employed entertainers out of work.
Others locally whose livelihood depends on making music, from playing in coffee houses and watering holes to churches and other more nontraditional settings also are left wondering how to make up for such a loss. The answer for many is that they can’t.
“I play music full time for a living, two to four gigs every day, at least five days a week,” said Dubuque musician Janet Lieb, who performs for local nursing home residents. “To have this happen with no unemployment, sick pay, vacation pay, is pretty devastating financially. I just sent a letter to the Congress folks for my district, requesting some aid for those of us in this predicament — the totally self-employed. Hopefully, they will find something to help.”
DJs also count themselves among those who have been displaced.
“I have had several gigs cancel,” said Dan Brosnan, owner of Press Play Entertainment DJ & Photobooth in Dubuque. “We are getting wedding cancellations left and right. I have been making a lot of videos and content to get us by. We have uploaded 14 videos so far this month.”
Everyone from celebrity tune-smiths to local favorites are following a similar trend, doing what they do best in times of crisis — continuing to uplift others through their music.
Despite the circumstances of not knowing when they’ll be able to work again, many are opting to make the best of the situation by posting videos, or streaming live concerts through their social media platforms.
Scales Mound, Ill., musician Garrett Hillary, who also works as a Realtor in Galena, has taken to virtual gigs to lend a hand to organizations. Earlier this week, he and fellow Scales Mound musician Frankie Bruscato joined forces to entertain through his Facebook page, Garrett Hillary Music, courtesy of Facebook Live. Tips collected through Venmo and PayPal were donated to a food pantry in Jo Daviess County.
“I usually do about 75 gigs a year, which is pretty busy,” Hillary said. “Music was about 20% of my income last year, and all my gigs through the end of April have been canceled — a loss of about $1,300 to $1,500, not including tips.”
On St. Patrick’s Day, Elizabeth Mary hosted a three-hour concert through her Facebook page, Elizabeth Mary Music, also courtesy of Facebook Live, with a virtual tip jar included through Venmo, PayPal and her website at www.elizabethmarymusic.com. The live stream has garnered more than 15,000 views and nearly 150 shares as of this writing.
She’s since gone “on tour,” teaming up with several local business’ Facebook sites, including The Otherside, Carol Ann Boutique & Body, Stone Cliff Winery, Two Gingers Tavern & Eatery, Trendsetters Boutique, 1st & Main and L.May Eatery to host other virtual live events and promote specials.
For entertainers like Elizabeth Mary, the experience is keeping her spirits up as much as it might be the viewers’.
“It has been so fun and rewarding,” she said. “People have looked forward to it every day. I have fans who have followed me from page to page, waiting for me to go live. The businesses have seen more likes on their pages, and it has helped stir up business. Makes me smile.
“As a full time musician, I am trying to stay positive and spread my music to people during this difficult time. The reality of it is I have zero shows until further notice. I play three to five nights a week, playing music at local and regional venues. I need music not just for money but for my sanity. Music is not only my job, it’s my life. Even through the worst of it all, music is as will always be there for me.”