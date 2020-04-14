A committee has selected a Dubuque parking garage as the potential location of a community off-site COVID-19 testing location, should such a service be needed.
The garage attached to Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque would serve as the testing location if officials determine one is necessary.
Representatives of each Dubuque County hospital and clinic began meeting with public health, city and county officials as a committee on March 16 to develop a plan of action if the expected surge in COVID-19 cases outpaces the existing local capacity to test people, according to City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. These sites have been developed all over the country in various ways.
During a joint meeting Monday of the Dubuque County Board of Health and Board of Supervisors, Corrigan stressed that if the satellite testing site is implemented, it won’t be open to just anyone.
“People might think this is going to be a place where they can just go stand in line and be tested,” she said. “That won’t be the case. You’ll still have to call a health care provider who will determine if it’s appropriate for you to be tested.”
The site will only be opened in the event of a surge, so hospitals and clinics can offload testing volume and better avoid exposure to the virus at the clinics and ERs.
“Right now, everybody’s able to handle the volume of testing they’re seeing,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan said the site, as planned, could be up and running in 72 hours. But, with the help of health care organizations, the surge should be able to be predicted ahead of that.
She said Monday that health care providers are currently developing a reporting system to keep the county COVID-19 Incident Command team of public health officials up-to-date on their rate of testing and number of test kits.
“The plan is to closely follow our county, state and national numbers and trends so we can theoretically plan for what’s to come,” she said.
Those given the go-ahead would enter the facility via the parking lot just to the north of Grand River Center. Then, they would arrive at a screening station near the entrance.
Those who did not qualify for a test would be directed to exit the garage and continue to Veterans Drive.
Those who qualified would travel through the garage to a testing site, with designated parking for additional capacity, then to an education station before their exit.
Corrigan said the garage was selected over a short list of other locations in the city — including the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and the Port of Dubuque and McGraw Hill parking lots.
“The fairgrounds was considered heavily, but because of the current conditions there, the buildings all being used for storage, it seemed like a daunting task to get them all empty to be used,” Corrigan said.
Also, she said the other sites would have required setting up tents, which could be problematic, given weather conditions.
We know how April can be,” Corrigan said. “At the parking garage, we wouldn’t require them.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough questioned the location’s convenience for residents of western Dubuque County.
“We’ve chosen the location that is furthest away from those residents,” she said.
But, Corrigan said to consider that most county residents are traveling to Dubuque for their health care as is.
The committee is considering either a five-hour or nine-hour per-day testing operation.
Both options have a base cost of $9,585 — $7,025 for signage, $2,500 for internet access and $60 for office supplies.
Then, they plan for a $750 charge to the Grand River Center and $50 for a bathroom/handwashing station operation.
It is in staffing and personal protective equipment that there is a big difference. Both would cost twice as much for the nine-hour operation than the five-hour option.
Staffing costs including benefits would total $8,045 for five hours and $16,090 for nine hours, according to projections. Personal protective equipment and lab supplies would increase from $70 to $140.
So, the committee is recommending the shorter operation.
The committee has identified several funding sources, including COVID-19 response funds already allocated by county supervisors, and Community Development Block Grant funds through either the county or the City of Dubuque.