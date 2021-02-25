More than 6,000 Dubuque County residents now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 6,092 county residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 288 from Wednesday, and the county's total remains the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Meanwhile, another 852 county residents had received their first dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, pushing the total who have received just the first dose to 10,260.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 2,080 who have received one dose (a decrease in one from Wednesday); 820 fully vaccinated (an increase of 32)
- Delaware County residents: 1,306 who have received one dose (decrease of 56); 879 fully vaccinated (increase of 94)
- Jackson County residents: 2,370 who have received one dose (increase of 207); 764 fully vaccinated (increase of 22)
- Jones County residents: 1,951 who have received one dose (increase of 162); 1,070 fully vaccinated (increase of 32)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 155,382 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 316,183 had received one dose so far.