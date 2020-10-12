Dubuque County and Delaware County each added another COVID-related death to its county toll. Dubuque now stands at 48 dead, while Delaware County now has seven.
Twenty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,175.
Those 29 new cases came from 103 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing the total number of tests to 32,956. That means the county had a positivity rate of 28.2% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose slightly to 12.7%.
Delaware County reported seven additional confirmed cases, increasing the county’s total to 577. Jones County increased by five cases to 357. Jackson County reported two additional cases for a total of 454. Clayton County added one additional case for a total of 315.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties, each of which have recorded three such deaths.
State health officials report that outbreaks continue at three area long-term-care facilities.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained steady at 66 cases with 40 individuals reported as recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville continued to report 20 cases with seven recovered and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque continued to report 17 cases and 14 recovered.
Statewide, Iowa surpassed 100,000 new positive cases today, with reported 438 additional cases, for a total of 100,058.
The death toll in Iowa rose by seven, to 1,467 as of 11 a.m. today.