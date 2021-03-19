The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- No new deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- 10 new cases were reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 76,872 residents in the coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 25.5% of the area’s population.
- 46,702 local residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 15.5% of the area’s population.
- 15,757 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,004 from 24 hours earlier.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.8% as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 3.5%; Jackson County, 2.9%; and Jones County, 3.5%.
- Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Monday afternoon, showed that five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday’s data. Clayton and Jones counties each had one resident hospitalized. No such residents of Delaware and Jackson counties were hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, no long-term-care facilities in Iowa were listed on the state’s outbreak list.
- The number of residents with COVID-19 in Iowa grew by 499 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 344,502. The state’s death toll grew by six, to 5,672.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 447,345 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 23,315 from Wednesday. Some 766,247 Iowa residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 20,252.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 490 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 571,220. There were two additional related deaths reported, moving the death toll to 6,556.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,340,704 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 23% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,325 additional cases in 24 hours, increasing the state’s total to 1,216,090.
- The state reported 34 more related deaths in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 21,022.
- Illinois also reported 1,645,032 residents were fully vaccinated — 12.9% of the state’s population.