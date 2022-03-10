Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the 10-county Telegraph Herald coverage area from March 2 to Wednesday.
Related deaths: During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death each was reported in Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa and in Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
Hospitalizations: There was just one person with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and none at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total represents a decrease of two from one week earlier and the lowest it has been since the state stopped reporting county-level hospitalization data in early November, at which time the two Dubuque hospitals started providing their figures to the TH.
Confirmed cases in school districts: As of Tuesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported seven COVID-19 cases among students, four more than six days earlier, and two among staff, an increase of one. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported fewer than five cases among students and no cases among staff on Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported one student case as of Tuesday, one fewer than six days earlier, and no staff cases, unchanged from the previous Wednesday. Updated information was not available Wednesday for the Dubuque and WD school districts.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as low for Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Jones County, Iowa, received a medium rating.