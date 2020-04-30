Nine more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 97.
New cases also were reported in Grant County, Wis.; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Jones County, Iowa.
In Iowa, 467 new confirmed cases were reported, along with 12 more related deaths. The statewide totals now stand at 6,843 confirmed cases and 148 deaths.
Three of those deaths have been in Dubuque County, while one was in Clayton County.
A new case in Jones County also was reported Wednesday, pushing its total to 20.
With no new cases, Clayton County remains at 12, Delaware County at four and Jackson County at five.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said 93% of the cases announced Wednesday originated in the 22 counties where restrictions will remain in place after Iowa’s partial reopening on Friday, May 1.
In Wisconsin, Grant County health officials announced two more confirmed cases on Wednesday. The county’s total now stands at 37 cases, along with six deaths.
With no new cases Wednesday, Crawford County’s total remains at three cases; Iowa County, seven; and Lafayette County, four. No related deaths have been reported in those counties.
Statewide, 231 new confirmed cases were reported, pushing the state’s total to 6,520. Eight more related deaths were reported. The state total now is 308.
In Illinois, 2,253 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday. That included one more in Jo Daviess County, which now has 12.
The state’s total now stands at 50,355. There also have been 2,215 related deaths, including 92 more reported Wednesday.