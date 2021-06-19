The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- Three additional cases of COVID-19 each were reported in Dubuque County, Iowa, and Grant County, Wis., between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- One additional case each was reported in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa.
- As of Friday, 144,553 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, 55.8% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Juneteenth celebration at Comiskey Park in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced Friday that its COVID-19 updates will now be issued once weekly on Mondays.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The most recent data showed that, as of Tuesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 78 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 372,987. The state’s death toll remained at 6,109.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,470,377 Iowans had been fully vaccinated — 54.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 105 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,048. The state’s death toll remained at 7,235.
- As of Friday, 2,763,837 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 55.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health will now be providing COVID-19 news releases once a week on Fridays. Data provided by the state will be updated on the department’s website Monday through Friday.
- Illinois reported 1,388,688 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 102 cases. The state’s death toll rose by 13 to 23,133.
- As of Friday, 5,551,759 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.